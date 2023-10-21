WAHPETON, N.D. (KXNET) —This week the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved WBI Energy’s expansion project to bring natural gas service to Wahpeton.

Senator Kevin Cramer, spoke out applauding the project as he says it is set to deliver a firm amount of gas.

He shares that the Wahpeton Expansion of WBI Energy’s pipeline network will deliver natural gas where demand already exists.

Going on to add that it will most importantly provide opportunities for more industrial and agricultural development in south east North Dakota…

Joining him, was Senator John Hoeven who says, by working to advance the approval of projects like WBI’s expansion, we are strengthening U.S. energy security and supporting the resilience of our local economies.

“We’ve been working for a long time to get more natural gas into Wahpeton, so this is a big milestone, very important for the community and for south east North Dakota because it means more business, more industry and particularly more agriculture business and this is a strong region for value added ag processing,” said Sen. Hoeven.

The senator is sponsoring legislation to provide regulatory relief in the federal permitting process, including a bill to streamline and set deadlines for multi-agency National Environmental Policy Act reviews of natural gas pipeline and liquefied natural gas project as well.