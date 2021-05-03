Fertilizer developed utilizing nano-technology may help local farmers

A fertilizer developed in Bismarck might save farmers money this upcoming growing season.

Aqua-Yield, a fertilizer using a nano-technology particle, is the size of a blood cell. The small particle gets into the plant much easier than other fertilizers, where the particles are generally the size of a poppy seed.

Cody Hatzenbuhler from Pan Ag says phosphorus could take months, or even a year to get into the plants. He said the nano-phosphorus takes about 36 hours to get into the plant.

He also said, “When we have a small particle, we can use a lot less. Like 4 ounces per acre versus 5 gallons per acre.”

The fertilizer does not need as much moisture, because the phosphorus is already broken down to go into the plant.