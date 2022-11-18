MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Are you looking for a Christmas tree this season but don’t want to take the time to design it, we have an alternative for you.

A total of 14 artificial and natural trees will be showcased at the Festival of Trees, this two-day fest starts Friday, and the proceeds go to the Dakota Hope Clinic.

All 14 trees are up for auction, and the best part is you get them exactly as is, if you don’t have a way to transport the tree, they will deliver it to your house the next day within a ten-mile radius of Minot.

The live auctions will take place on November 18 at 7 p.m.

Although there is no auction Friday, there are still plenty of things to do, including vendor shows and “make-and-take” classes.

“It is amazing and just warms my heart every time I do this event because it’s amazing. At home, many people are just willing to just jump in and come and help us,” said Festival of Trees Chair, Amanda Olson.

And if you’re not looking for a tree or it’s already set up, Saturday at noon there will be a 5K run, so that’s definitely a way to stay warm with this weather we’re having.

The Festival of Trees takes place at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds and there is no admission to look around.

However, there is a fee for the 5K as well as the make-and-take classes.