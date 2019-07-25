FFA brings new technology to NDSF

Among the hundreds of stops you can make at the North Dakota State Fair, FFA chapters from across the state have thousands of things on display to showcase their hard work.

New this year is a display to show off technology equipment that is actually used in FFA classrooms.

“It’s not just book work or sitting in a classroom all day,” state FFA advisor, Aaron Anderson said.

“When people hear FFA they think of farming and ranching and, yeah, we teach students about concepts in farming and ranching and production agriculture, but education in FFA is so much more.”



Anderson said FFA goes beyond cows and plows, teaching things like biotechnology, manufacturing, marketing and more.



Technology is to thank for a lot of the skills learned. For example, 3D printers, robotics, welding simulators, and woodcutters.

“It just shows that we’re so much more than cows and goats and stuff like that. It shows that it’s food production, woodworking, house building, clothes making, all this technology,” said FFA student, Cole Turchin.



Turchin says his time in FFA has helped him acquire skills that he didn’t necessarily expect to learn as a Future Farmer of America.



“Other things such as public speaking,” Turchin said. “It just kind of teaches you how to be a better person, develop leadership and stuff like that.”

And fairgoers will get to see it all. With nearly 23,000 static exhibits from 70 North Dakota high schools, the State Fair is home to the largest showcase of FFA exhibits in the country.