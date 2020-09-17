FFA members cut the ribbon on new community orchard in Velva

Spring has gone, but new blooms are still sprouting up. Velva High School FFA students cut the ribbon on a new community orchard on Thursday.

The group was awarded $20,000 through a grant from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.

Cherries, apples, grapes, plums and honeyberries will all be grown in the garden. Caroline Bodine, who wrote the grant, says she hopes it is something everyone can enjoy.

“I hope to see in the further years, the new and upcoming FFA members start to get invested and involved in the orchard. And to see the community thrive from this orchard and get the fruits that will come from the trees and the bushes,” said Bodine.

More than $65,000 was awarded to start orchards in the state. Students hope the trees will begin producing by next fall.