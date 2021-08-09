Fiber cuts are causing issues for emergency and long-distance calls within Ward County

Two fiber cuts in the southern part of the state are causing issues for emergency and long-distance calls as well as all off-network traffic, such as wireless phone calls. These cuts are preventing calls directly to 911.

If you have an emergency and live within Ward County, please dial 701-852-0111 from a landline phone to reach Minot Dispatch.

If you live outside Ward County and have an emergency, please call your local police department from your landline phone.

The issues are being investigated and further information will be provided.

SRT officials report that the issue is affecting many people throughout the state. Other telecommunications companies may be experiencing other issues as well.

The cuts are located near Jamestown and one near Washburn.

