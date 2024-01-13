BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The cold weather may have kept many indoors, but some brave, creative souls ventured out to participate in a craft event at the Former Governor’s Mansion this weekend.

Entitled ‘Fibers and Flavors’, the event — which is part of the month-long Vinterfest celebration — gives crafters a chance to socialize and work on their projects while taking in the historic site. On the afternoon of Saturday, January 13th, a small group of crafters gathered to take part.

“We actually hold this every single month at the Former Governor’s Mansion during the winter,” says the mansion’s Outreach Coordinator Sarah Fox — “but today we had Mexican hot chocolate, which is just hot chocolate with cinnamon or cayenne pepper. People can come in, they can knit, they can crochet, they can do anything that involves fibers. It’s just a way to get people to come into the mansion and see everything that we have to offer. We have a lot of huge pieces of history here.”

Vinterfest officials announced that the Norwegian Chip Carving Workshop scheduled for Sunday has also been postponed due to weather. To learn more about Vinterfest events, visit the celebration’s website at vinterfest.org.