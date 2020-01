Field to Fork webinars, presented by North Dakota State University, begins Feb. 5 and runs every Wednesday at 2 p.m. through April 8.

The webinars are designed to educate growers on food safety in growing, transporting, processing and preserving fruits and vegetables, according to NDSU.

The hour-long webinars are free of charge, and you don’t have to sign up for every webinar if you can’t.

Below are the webinars you can choose from:

To sign up for Field to Fork webinars, CLICK HERE.