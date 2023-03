BISMARCK N.D. (KXNET) — Starting Friday, the Bismarck Event Center has a Fight the Frost event going on.

The event is hosted by Games Galore Party Rental which is the Midwest’s largest inflatable games carnival.

Admission is free for those who aren’t participating in the fun. Otherwise, it’s $10 for children five and under and $15 for children six and over.

If you would like to learn more about Fight the Frost and how long events will be going on, visit the Bismarck Event Center’s website.