MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — People had the chance to fill up for a cause on Friday in an effort to help cancer patients.

The Trinity Health Foundation held its 5th annual Fuel the Fight at the Dakota Square Arco gas station.

A percentage of fuel and in-store purchase sales in addition to raffle ticket sales will be donated.

Funds raised from the event will provide gas vouchers to assist cancer patients with transportation costs for their treatments.

“In North Dakota, oncology patients travel at least, 50% of them, at least 50 miles each way. So fuel becomes another hidden expense to their cancer journey,” said Jamie Swenson, the development officer for the Trinity Health Foundation.

“The first year we planned it in about a month and we raised $25,000 in a day. The next year was 35 (thousand). The next year was 65 (thousand). And last year was 81 (thousand) in a day. And now it’s come from that little beginning to this and everybody wants to be part of it now ’cause it’s amazing,” said Lori Zavalney, the owner of the Dakota Square Arco.

Sales will end at 11 p.m. on Friday when the gas station closes.