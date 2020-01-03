Fighting fires doesn’t stop when the temperatures drop

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean house fires don’t happen. The Minot Fire Department responded to seven fires just last month.

The department shared the dangers of fighting a fire in the winter and how they can be prevented.

“We tend to see a lot more fires because we’re using a lot of different elements to create heat sources in houses to keep houses warm,” said Devin Walter, training captain.

Space heaters and fireplaces are the most common things used to heat up a house. But not using them properly, can have a dangerous outcome for you and the people fighting the potential fire.

“Your oven shouldn’t be used to heat your home,” said Stuart Hammer, fire prevention. “You should be using approved appliances. Making sure that we’re not using extension cords because they can break down.”

But the danger of fighting fires in below zero temperatures doesn’t stop there. Slipping on ice, water spraying on their protective gear or their air mask freezing up are some of the other things firefighters have to worry about in the winter.

“When our gear gets frozen up, is we kind of like it to stay frozen up, because once it thaws out, that’s when we have a lot of problems with the moisture and stuff getting inside of our gear and stuff like that, and getting us really cold,” Walter said. “Whereas that extra layer of ice provides a layer of insulation so when we do get froze up, we’d rather stay froze up than getting thawed out until we’re actually done with all the operations.”

Another way to help out these first responders, if you have a fire hydrant in front of your house, they ask that you keep it clear so they can access it easily.

“If it takes us five extra minutes to clear out that hydrant before we can get that water, that’s five minutes that we could reduce the damage that your home takes on a fire,” Walter said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Beulah BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah BBall"

SM Boys BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Boys BBall"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Winter Firefighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Firefighting"

Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "Under 100"

Snow Removal Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Issues"

Election Packet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Packet"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2"

1st of the Year Hike

Thumbnail for the video titled "1st of the Year Hike"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2"

Diocese Releases Names

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diocese Releases Names"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/2"

Thursday Forecast: Overcast & Cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Overcast & Cooler"

Someone You Should Know: 2019 Year In Review

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: 2019 Year In Review"

COFFEE AND WEIGHT

Thumbnail for the video titled "COFFEE AND WEIGHT"

Bishop Ryan Girls looking to win

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan Girls looking to win"

Flasher Boys looking to build

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Boys looking to build"

Kari Warberg EarthKind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kari Warberg EarthKind"

Robert's Wednesday Evening One Minute Forecast 1-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's Wednesday Evening One Minute Forecast 1-1-19"

New Year's Baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Year's Baby"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge