NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 98% of North Dakotan children ages 3 – 18 have access to a computer or smart device.

That’s a lot of stimulation at their fingerprints 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

So how can parents help prevent internet addiction?

Psychologists say that moderation is important, but if your child has too much online stimulation, there are signs you may need to look out for.

Some signs include slipping grades, detaching from the family, sleep troubles, and anxiety when their phone is not around.

To limit their times on tablets and phones, without causing too much tension, have a check-in/check-out policy.

Also, you can establish screen-free zones and times.

It’s important to remember why we’re dependent on these devices too, so that we can find a healthier alternative for them.

“A lot of times, our phones end up in our hands without us even knowing how they got there. We’ve all had that experience. Why is your phone in your hand when you get off an elevator after three flights, three stories? Like what happened? What were you possibly doing? And it’s because we have been conditioned to reach for our phones on autopilot anytime we encounter any moment of stillness or anxiety or loneliness, it’s a self-soothing tool,” says Catherine Price, a Science Journalist with the Department of Health.

Price says you don’t stop at limiting smart devices.

You need to find something equally as stimulating and do this screen-free activity as a family or a group.

