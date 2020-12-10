Fill A Forgotten Stocking donation drive in Williston being held for young adults

American State Bank and the Williston Salvation Army are partnering together to make young adults’ Christmas a little better.

Fill A Forgotten Stocking is a drive to collect community gift donations for kids between the ages of 13 to 18.

Anything from clothes and makeup to electronics and gift cards will all be accepted.

This collaboration is more than a couple of decades old and its purpose is to assure teens aren’t left off the Christmas list during the holiday of giving.

“I feel like some people they’re just not entirely sure what to get and so they’re a little hesitant to take those tags and so we do notice that sometimes the teenagers can be forgotten,” Williston Salvation Army Captain Joseph Irvine said.

The drive will last through Dec. 17.