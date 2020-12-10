Fill A Forgotten Stocking donation drive in Williston being held for young adults

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

American State Bank and the Williston Salvation Army are partnering together to make young adults’ Christmas a little better.

Fill A Forgotten Stocking is a drive to collect community gift donations for kids between the ages of 13 to 18.

Anything from clothes and makeup to electronics and gift cards will all be accepted.

This collaboration is more than a couple of decades old and its purpose is to assure teens aren’t left off the Christmas list during the holiday of giving.

“I feel like some people they’re just not entirely sure what to get and so they’re a little hesitant to take those tags and so we do notice that sometimes the teenagers can be forgotten,” Williston Salvation Army Captain Joseph Irvine said.

The drive will last through Dec. 17.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Dr. Wynne: Half Vaccine

Help For Hotels

Williston Affordable Housing

Reorganization Plan

Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Giovanni Hamilton

Lawmakers want Congress to hold Army accountable after Fort Hood investigation

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/9

Student Struggles

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/9

A December stargazers schedule

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/9

Wednesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds and a wintry mix chance

ND Giving Co

NDC OCT 9

Wing Mural

Dickinson Trinity Boy's Basketball

Mandan Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Boy's Basketball

Des Lacs-Burlington Girl's Basketball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss