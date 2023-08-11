BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As the school year nears, community campaigns to collect school items for those in need are once again starting up.

On August 14 in Bismarck, a “Fill the Bus” campaign will ramp up at two locations: 1160 West Divide Avenue and 3801 East Rosser Avenue.

School buses will be at those locations as members of the community are encouraged to “fill the bus” with supplies needed for the 2023-2024 school year.

Here are the items that are being requested:

Backpacks (youth and adult with computer liner)

Pencil boxes/bags

Kleenex/Face tissues

Markers

Colored Pencils

Earbuds/Headphones

Yellow Highlighters

Black Sharpies

Dry Erase Markers

Calculators (basic and scientific)

Flash Drives

3×5 notecards

1-2″ ring binders

Scissors (Fiskars preferred, various sizes needed)

Folders and binder dividers (both with pockets)

Notebooks (Composition, Wide-ruled & College ruled)

Rulers

Crayons (24 pack)

Glue sticks

You can also donate at any Bismarck Tri-Energy Cenex location or donate online.

All the supplies that are collected will go to students in Bismarck, Mandan, and surrounding areas.

If parents need supplies for their child, they should contact their school, and provide their grade level. The school will work to fill that request.