MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Classrooms will soon be filled with students as the new school year approaches. But for now, seats on the bus are being filled with something other than students.

Students in Minot are hoping their backpacks are filled with school supplies as they prepare to head back to the classroom.

Those with the Salvation Army, the Sunrise Rotary Club, and other local businesses are helping students who need those supplies with their Fill the Bus event.

“How this works is that kids sign up through the Salvation Army for the school list, and then once the school supplies are donated and collected, Salvation Army goes through everything that they need. Anything with cash that is given that we are short in, they will go out and purchase, and then at that time, a couple weeks later, Salvation Army kicks it all out,” said Brett Fiddler, the executive mortgage officer for Town and Country Credit Union.

People dropped off items at Town and Country Credit Union to fill the bus as full as possible.

Those who donated supplies got a small purple-colored card which was a free zoo pass for the day.

The goal is to make sure any family in need has everything necessary for a successful school year ahead.

“We’re gonna have close to 300 kids this year that’s going to be affected by school supplies. We have about 43 families that are signed up now, which is double from last year, and so we just want to make sure that people understand that this is out here and it benefits the Salvation Army to be able to help people in the most holistic way that we can,” said Captain John Woodard, the director and pastor with the Salvation Army Minot ND.

From pencils and binders to art and classroom supplies, kids from around the area have been able to pick up a filled backpack since 2006. If any supplies are left over, they give them to local teachers.

Leaders say they are encouraging anyone in the Minot area to sign up for supplies by going to the Salvation Army’s website or Facebook page.

“One of Verendryes pillars is helping the community and this helps the community in a big way. Many families are struggling to decide what things are going to pay for and hopefully purchasing school supplies this year won’t be one of those things,” said Krys Stober, the collections supervisor for Verendrye Electric Co-operative.

Leaders say they hope this event makes students feel motivated and ready to take on their new school year.

Leaders say, there are more people in need this year than in previous years. So, if families need more school supplies in the middle of the school year, they can contact the Salvation Army for help.