BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — iHeart Media, community businesses, and individual donors are helping students in need for the 27th year in a row.

According to a news release from Bismarck Public Schools, the Fill the Bus event is happening on Monday, August 14 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Members of the community are encouraged to “Fill the Bus” with supplies that are needed for kids as they are going into the 2023-2024 school year.

iHeart Media will broadcast from two of the Bismarck Tri-Energy Cenex locations that have a school bus on site. Those locations are 1160 W Divide Avenue and 3801 E Rosser Avenue.

Donations will be accepted at all Bismarck Tri-Energy Cenex locations on August 14. You can also donate online here.

Here are some items that are required, in order of need:

Backpacks (youth and adult with computer liner)

Pencil Boxes or Pencil Bags

Lkeenex/Face Tissue Boxes

Markers

Colored Pencils

Earbuds/Headphones

Yellow Highlighters

Black Sharpies

Dry Erase Markers

Calculators (both basic and scientific)

Flash Dividers

3×5 Notecards

1-2″ Ring Binders

Scissors (Fiskars preferred, various sizes needed)

Folders and Binder Dividers (both with pockets)

Notebooks (Composition, Wide-Ruled, and College-Ruled)

Rulers

Crayons (24 pack)

Glue Sticks

All supplies that are collected will go to students in Bismarck, Mandan, and surrounding areas.

If parents are in need of supplies, they should contact their student’s school in mid-August, parents should also provide the grade levels as the school will work to fill that request.

If you would like more information about Fill the Bus or how you can help, you can visit this website.