MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Christmas season is a time of giving and this year, the Fill the Tub fundraiser with Paradise Spas is back.

Paradise Spas started this a few years back because they saw a need in the area.

James Baker, the General Manager of Paradise Spas and Outdoor Living, said during COVID not everyone was able to work and this fundraiser helped out so many families who needed an extra hand.

“It was one of those things where there was a lot of families that needed help. So it was just our way of reaching out and being able to kind of help and return back to the community, give back to the community,” said Baker.

Each year, Paradise Spas partners with a different organization to help those in need.

“We have the last few years. In order to kind of help reach as many people as possible, last year we used a few local charities here. With The Salvation Army obviously local but they are more of a global reach as well. It was just a natural fit to kind of hook up with them this year and make it work,” said Baker.

Once the toy drive is complete, the Salvation Army will pick up the toys and hand them out to kids in the region.

Baker says the impact of this fundraiser has been overwhelming.

“It is one of those thing where it is like I feel like okay thank you to those people that are doing that. Because it is something that may something very minimal to them but to the people receiving that it is everything,” said Baker.

KX News spoke with an employee who shared how he feels about this annual toy drive.

“I feel great. Like I said it is something that growing up, I never had the opportunity to have someone do those kind of things. So I know deep down when I reach out and help somebody it is making a huge difference whether it is a small plate of food to a giant teddy bear,” said Amir, a sales representative at Paradise Spas and Outdoor Living.

Employees, management, and ownership together came up with the idea to have a toy drive and they look forward to continuing this tradition for years to come.

Baker says they partnered with the Salvation Army for the Angel Tree program as well.

They are looking for new products too, including new clothes.

Fill the Tub at Dakota Square Mall in Minot will be happening Friday, December 1 through Friday, December 22.