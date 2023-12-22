MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — For some people, Christmas is coming early thanks to Paradise Spas and The Salvation Army.

Paradise Spas’ Fill the Tub fundraiser’s last day was Wednesday so KX News’ Corbin Warnock went to check out how it all went.

This fundraiser was to raise gifts for those in need across the area.

James Baker, the general manager of Paradise Spas, says they got around 75 to 100 gifts.

He says The Salvation Army had to empty the hot tub a few times because they had so many.

Clothing items, diapers, baby wipes, toys, and gift cards were just some of the presents people donated.

Most of the gifts were toys, but there were basic necessity items as well.

“And that is always the thing too. Toys are fantastic. It is a toy drive but also the people that can kind of think outside the box a little bit and understand that there are newborn babies out there that need diapers and wipes and formula and that kind of stuff and we did see some of that,” said Baker.

Each year, Paradise Spas partners with a different organization and have been doing so for three years now.