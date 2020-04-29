Filling out your ballot application to ensure you get the correct ballot

KX News is your local election headquarters and we’ve got the information you need to know for the June primary election. 

You may be one of the North Dakotans who’s received your ballot application.

Before you fill it out and send it back, you want to be sure you put your residential address on the application. Even if you get your mail sent to a P.O. Box. 

Secretary of State Al Jaeger said some counties have different ballots based on where you physically live. Cass County, for example, has 100 different types of ballots. 

“The only way that voter can be given the correct ballot that ties back to their residency is if they include the residential address,” Jaeger said.

If you do not receive your ballot application by next week, be sure to contact your county auditor so you can cast your vote. 

