Film festival honoring 20th century English actor coming to Oak Park Theater

A local movie theater is having a movie festival this weekend to honor a 20th century movie star who briefly lived in the area.

Oak Park Theater in Minot is showing two movies that starred English actor Boris Karloff on Sunday afternoon.

Frankenstein and The Mummy will be shown.

There will also be a special presentation by Karloff’s daughter, Sara, about his performances and his brief time living and working at an Opera House in Minot.

The event promoter says he hopes people can see these original monster movies, learn more about the actor and Minot in the 1900s.

“I do believe they’ll really like to see the movies on the big screen,” said Jim Heilmann. “We also have a doctor of history from Minot State college gonna do a little talk about Main Street Minot and how they lived 105 to 6 years ago in Minot and lots of pictures to show.”

The festival is at 1:30 on Sunday.

Tickets for the event are $15 and they’re available at Oak Park Theater and Budget Music.