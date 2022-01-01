Final day for fireworks sales until June comes to an end

Those at Bob’s Fireworks City say it’s been a busy holiday season with high demand for fireworks ahead of the new year.

Despite the cold weather keeping people indoors, many still chose to put on a colorful show.

Last summer there was a burn ban in effect for many counties, which restricted the use of fireworks.

Currently there are several counties still under a burn ban, but some cities lifted restrictions for the new year celebrations.

“A lot of families are excited to be in here, definitely a little different in terms of their buying just because they didn’t want to go out and light a lot because because of the weather. We had quite a variety of things that went out of the store this year,” Salesman Steven Schultz said.

Vendors also said they think the recent snow is a good sign for Fourth of July sales, hoping it means less severe drought in the coming months and fewer burn bans in place.