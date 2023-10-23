BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the final polls of the season for North Dakota Class AAA and AA Football.
Class AAA
|Team
|Votes
|Record
|1. Fargo Shanley (18)
|90
|9-0
|2. Minot
|71
|8-1
|3. Bismarck
|50
|7-2
|4. West Fargo Sheyenne
|40
|7-2
|5. Fargo Davies
|18
|5-4
Class AA
|Team
|Votes
|Record
|1. Fargo North (16)
|80
|9-0
|2. Fargo South
|64
|6-3
|3. Grand Forks Red River
|46
|6-3
|4. Dickinson
|32
|6-3
|5. West Fargo Horace
|13
|5-4