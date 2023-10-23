BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the final polls of the season for North Dakota Class AAA and AA Football.

Class AAA

TeamVotesRecord
1. Fargo Shanley (18)909-0
2. Minot718-1
3. Bismarck507-2
4. West Fargo Sheyenne407-2
5. Fargo Davies185-4
Others Receiving Votes: Mandan

Class AA

TeamVotesRecord
1. Fargo North (16)809-0
2. Fargo South646-3
3. Grand Forks Red River466-3
4. Dickinson326-3
5. West Fargo Horace135-4
Others Receiving Votes: Jamestown, Grand Forks Central