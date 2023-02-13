MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A committee of Mandan business experts has selected four businesses to compete in the next level of 2023’s Mandan Business Pitch Challenge.

The selection committee — which included representatives from the Lewis and Clark Development Group, the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC, and the Mandan Growth Fund — surveyed a total of eight business start-up applications for the challenge. Applications were evaluated for the thoroughness of information, levels of research and analysis, innovativeness, and benefits to Mandan, among other topics.

The four finalists in the competition are as follows:

Big Stick Cigars — A vintage tobacco dealer, pitched by Josette Dupree.

Inside Park — An indoor play park geared towards younger children, pitched by Brittany Kennedy.

Just You Studios — A home office and entrepreneurial community, pitched by Katie Bowers.

Send-It! 24-7 Cornhole — A recreational Cornhole venue, pitched by Jed Geer, Brad Anderson, and Brandon Koch.

All finalists will receive cash prizes, as well as complimentary coaching through North Dakota Small Business Development Centers. The winner of the challenge will be awarded the chance to be eligible for up to a $10,000 forgivable loan from the Mandan Growth Fund, a $750 cash prize, and an assortment of other services and products to help them develop their business.

All finalists will pitch their business proposals to judges on March 23, at the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives in an event that is free and open for the public to attend. The doors to the event will open at 5:00 p.m., and presentations will commence at 5:30 . At the presentation, a new set of judges will score the pitches on delivery, responses to questions, and whether or not the proposal is bankable or investable. Attendees will also be able to vote for a business pitch to receive a people’s choice award.

Registration is required in order to attend the event. In order to register to attend, call 701-667-3478. All individuals must register by March 17.