BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A beginning yoga class will be available for four weeks at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

According to a news release, the class is for adults and teens who want to warm up on a chilly day.

Angie Kambeitz is the instructor for those who have never tried yoga before or might just want a refresher.

Yoga helps to relieve stress, improve flexibility, increase energy levels, and boost moods.

If you have one, bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move around in. If you do not have a yoga mat, there will be some available on-site.

Classes will be held in Meeting Room B on Tuesday evenings starting on November 7 and lasting until December 5 from 6:30-7:15 p.m.