The U.S. Postal Service is seeing more delays in delivering the mail, with the agency disclosing last week that about 20% of all letters and packages sent around the country in the week ended October 23 were late. Mail-in ballots, which are tracked separately by the Postal Service, are also taking longer in some swing states to reach election officials.

To be sure, the USPS is prioritizing ballot delivery, which has a higher on-time delivery rate than general first-class mail. Even so, about 1 in 10 mail-in ballots aren't arriving on time, and the rates are worse for some regions, including those in several important swing states.