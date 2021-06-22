Finding unclaimed property becoming more accessible to North Dakotans

Property owed to North Dakotans is now becoming more convenient to access.

The Board of University and School Lands, which funds public education off interest from property, is now allowing businesses and corporations alike to file electronically.

“We’ve had unclaimed property in the state of North Dakota since 1975 so we’ve always housed it here at the Department of Trust Lands. We’re only one in a few that holds it at the Department of Trust Lands and that’s because we’re only one in four states that benefits the school’s trust fund,” said Jodi Smith, Board of University and School Lands Commissioner.



