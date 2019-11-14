Fire at Harvey City Hall displaces 8 workers for at least 1 year

HARVEY — A fire Sunday afternoon at Harvey’s Armory has left eight city workers displaced.

People are having to work from their homes, local businesses and even their cars — and they aren’t expecting to have it cleaned up any time soon.

“We had a number of community-wide events on Sunday past, and probably that was a good thing because people were here,” said Paul Gunderson, Harvey economic developer.

The fire broke out around 12:30 on Sunday. The windows on the west side of the building were shattered, and people called 911 as soon as they saw something wrong.

Gunderson said important documents were loaded into the cloud, so they didn’t lose too much.

The fire station is right next to the building, so some parts of the armory didn’t have fire damage just smoke damage. But, that’s enough for people to not have a space to work.

“We didn’t lose any documents,” said Tony Webb, Harvey police chief.

“The fire didn’t get to us. The only thing we got was bad smoke damage.”

The police department has to work out of their cruisers. The airport is offering up space for the department.

City workers are hoping to move into a temporary office space downtown sometime next week. Gunderson said it could be a year before they’re back in the old building.

“It’s the original armory so there’s affection for the building of course, particularly on the part of our service people, so the plan is to clean it up and restore it back to its original condition,” Gunderson said.

The fire marshal’s report will include the cause of the blaze — which is expected to be released on Monday.