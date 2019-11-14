Fire at Harvey City Hall displaces 8 workers for at least 1 year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARVEY — A fire Sunday afternoon at Harvey’s Armory has left eight city workers displaced.

People are having to work from their homes, local businesses and even their cars — and they aren’t expecting to have it cleaned up any time soon.

“We had a number of community-wide events on Sunday past, and probably that was a good thing because people were here,” said Paul Gunderson, Harvey economic developer.

The fire broke out around 12:30 on Sunday. The windows on the west side of the building were shattered, and people called 911 as soon as they saw something wrong.

Gunderson said important documents were loaded into the cloud, so they didn’t lose too much.

The fire station is right next to the building, so some parts of the armory didn’t have fire damage just smoke damage. But, that’s enough for people to not have a space to work.

“We didn’t lose any documents,” said Tony Webb, Harvey police chief.

“The fire didn’t get to us. The only thing we got was bad smoke damage.”

The police department has to work out of their cruisers. The airport is offering up space for the department.

City workers are hoping to move into a temporary office space downtown sometime next week. Gunderson said it could be a year before they’re back in the old building.

“It’s the original armory so there’s affection for the building of course, particularly on the part of our service people, so the plan is to clean it up and restore it back to its original condition,” Gunderson said.

The fire marshal’s report will include the cause of the blaze — which is expected to be released on Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Macmillan Publishers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macmillan Publishers"

Go Red for Women

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go Red for Women"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/14"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/14"

Sterile Processing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sterile Processing"

Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer"

Someone You Should Know: Olympic gold medalist shares journey to sobriety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Olympic gold medalist shares journey to sobriety"

Unlicensed daycare injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unlicensed daycare injury"

Swimming & Diving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming & Diving"

Sydney_Dollinger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sydney_Dollinger"

6 Commit

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 Commit"

Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah"

Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Fire Hydrant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Hydrant"

DAPL

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13"

World Kindness Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Kindness Day"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Garrison Police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Police"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge