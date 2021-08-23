Fire at Minot high school won’t affect the first day

A fire at a high school over the weekend won’t delay the start of the school year.

The Minot Fire Department responded to a call at Magic City Campus High School on Friday night.

The fire started because of the hot water heater.

The fire was contained, but smoke and soot covered the halls of the main floor.

Principal Scott Faul said that the hot water heater would be fixed by the end of the day on Monday and would not impact the first day of school.

“We have all of our staff here working today, prepping and getting ready for kids tomorrow,” said Faul. “We’ve got practices going on this morning and they’ll go on this afternoon. So they got the air quality cleaned up yesterday. Saturday they spent the day cleaning so we shampooed all the carpets and washed walls and things like that on the one hundred level floors.”

Students return to school on Tuesday for the first day.