Fire at mobile home park in south Minot

A fire broke out at a mobile home park in South Minot.

Crews arrived at the scene Monday afternoon at Jefferson Mobile Home Park after a fire broke out on the deck of one of the trailers.

Strong winds then caused the fire to spread to the trailer itself, along with the trailer next door.

Dana Summers, a captain with the Minot Fire Department, says there was no one inside the trailers and there were no injuries.

Summers also says one of the trailers did suffer more than 60-percent damage and that a two-person crew will stay in the area overnight to monitor the property.