Crews are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire that started Monday afternoon.

Minot fire and police responded to a trailer on fire on C Avenue in Jefferson Mobile Home Park on 11th Avenue SE, sometime around 2 p.m.

When KX News got to the scene around 2:30, the flames were contained by Minot Fire crews. Bystanders say they don’t know how the fire started.

We called the Minot Fire Department, and we were told that investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.