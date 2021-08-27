Fire causes damage to home and attached garage in northwest Minot

A fire caused damage to a home in northwest Minot on Thursday evening, including heavy damage to the attached garage.

Minot Fire Department crews were called to 400 block of 15th St. NW at 8:25 p.m. for fire coming from an attached garage. The first crews on scene found heavy fire coming from the garage.

One crew extinguished the fire from the outside while another crew made entrance into the home and conducted a search. One family member was home at the time of the fire and evacuated safely before crews arrived.

There were no injuries reported.

The home suffered smoke damage and heavy fire damage to the garage. The fire remains under investigation.