MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A home in southeast Minot was severely damaged in a fire on Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, the Minot Fire Department responded to the block of 4600 16th Avenue SE around 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the house and went inside to find the fire.

The large items in the home made it difficult for firefighters to move around and fire conditions worsened. They had to go back outside to put out the flames, and then re-entered to put out the rest of the fire.

There was extensive damage throughout the house.

There were no injuries reported, but several pets died. The homeowner was able to safely leave after being alerted by the smoke detectors.

The cause is still under investigation.