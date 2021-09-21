Fire causes major damage to mobile home in southeast Minot

A porch fire caused major damage to a mobile home in southeast Minot on Monday evening.

The Minot Fire Department was called to 625 15th St. SE #44 for a porch fire that caused serious damage to the structure after the flames spread up an exterior wall and into the attic.

Crews from the Minot Fire Department extinguished the blaze on the outside of the home and then had to gain entrance to the attic from inside to fully extinguish the fire.

Three occupants were home at the time of the fire; they were alerted by fire alarms and safely evacuated with their pet cat and a few valuables. None of the occupants were injured.

No firefighters were injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.