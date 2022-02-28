The bidding process is over for the construction of Fire Station 5 in Minot.

Bids will be awarded and contracts will be taken care of within the next few weeks.

Planning for the station has been in the works since 2017 but was delayed due to budget shortages.

The station is needed due to the growth in the northwestern part of the city.

“We purchased land about five years ago and it’s gonna protect about 3,200 residences that are up there outside of our normal response time that we like to keep,” said Fire Chief Kelli Kronschnabel.

Construction is set to start this spring and the station is expected to be completed by next May or June.