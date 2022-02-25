Fire Thursday evening severely damaged a Bismarck home.

Fire crews were called to a house fire in the 700 block of North Parkview Drive around 7:00 p.m., to find smoke coming from the roof of a single-family home.

After confirming the house had been evacuated, firefighters worked to put out the blaze, which apparently originated in the basement.

There was extensive fire damage to the basement and smoke and heat damage through the rest of the house.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.