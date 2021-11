Fire Wednesday afternoon damaged a Bismarck mobile home.

At 3:50 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of smoke and fire at a home in the 1400 block of South 12th Street. Crews located the fire in a bedroom and quickly extinguished the blaze. The occupants of the mobile home got out after the fire had started and were not injured.

Fire damage was limited to one bedroom with smoke damage throughout the home.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was accidental.