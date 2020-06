A fire damaged a duplex in northeast Minot on Tuesday around 10:41 a.m., displacing two residents.

The fire was on the first floor of the building, according to the Minot Fire Department. No residents were inside, but crews rescued one dog. Two other pets did not survive the fire.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

The MFD says firefighters will remain on the scene overnight to watch for potential flareups. The fire is under investigation.