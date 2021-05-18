Fire damages home, deck in northwest Minot

A home in northwest Minot suffered damage from a fire Monday and no one was injured after someone passing by stopped and entered the home to alert the sleeping occupants that the home was on fire.

The Minot Fire Department was called to 1112 16th St. NW around 4:20 p.m. The first arriving fire crews found smoke and fire coming from the front door of the home and on the deck around the front door.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and completed a primary search of the home. No occupants were in the home. With the fire extinguished, fire crews ventilated the house and searched for any additional fire.

One occupant of the home was treated by Community Ambulance for smoke inhalation he suffered while removing pets from the home before firefighters arrived. He denied transport to the hospital. No firefighters were injured during the incident.

The fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.