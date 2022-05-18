MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Fire Department responded to a house fire late Monday evening with “flames showing,” as reported by a neighbor.

According to the Minot Fire Department, first responders arrived at 511 7th Street NE and found the single-story residence with fire coming from the front door area and heavy smoke inside the home.

Fire crews made their way into the home and found no occupants inside. Crews were then able to successfully extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries to firefighters or occupants in the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.