Fire damages semi, starts grass fire along I-94 near Bismarck

Fire early Friday morning heavily damaged a semi-trailer truck and started a small grass fire along Interstate 94 near Bismarck.

According to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, a Kenworth was pulling a trailer about six miles east of Bismarck on I-94, when fire broke out on the vehicle.

The driver pulled over to the shoulder of the road and safely exited the vehicle.

The blaze quickly spread along the truck and trailer and then jumped to the ditch.

The Bismarck Rural Fire Department responded and extinguished the vehicle and grass fires.

Traffic along I-94 through Bismarck was reduced to one lane until 3:15 Friday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation.