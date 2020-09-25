Fire damages semi, starts grass fire along I-94 near Bismarck

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Supplied via Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department

Fire early Friday morning heavily damaged a semi-trailer truck and started a small grass fire along Interstate 94 near Bismarck.

According to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, a Kenworth was pulling a trailer about six miles east of Bismarck on I-94, when fire broke out on the vehicle.

The driver pulled over to the shoulder of the road and safely exited the vehicle.

The blaze quickly spread along the truck and trailer and then jumped to the ditch.

The Bismarck Rural Fire Department responded and extinguished the vehicle and grass fires.

Traffic along I-94 through Bismarck was reduced to one lane until 3:15 Friday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Art Gallery

Airport Upgrades

New Food Truck

Free Masks

Talking about Suicide

Morton Co. Mitigation

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/25

Friday Forecast: cooler and breezy

furry friday sept 25

ndc sept 25

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Soccer

Minot Boy's Tennis

Community Clean up

Handbags for Ethiopia

Hidden in the Dakotas: a KX News Town Hall

Beulah Volleyball

Thursday, September 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Oktoberfest Mandan

Amber's Thursday's Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/24

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss