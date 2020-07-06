Fire Department responds to house fire in NW Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Minot Fire Department responded to a house fire early Monday afternoon.

Crews received the call around 1:45 p.m. for a fire at 11th Avenue NW.

A neighbor we spoke with says she saw smoke and knocked on her neighbor’s door. Nobody answered and she called 911.

Another neighbor told us before firefighters arrived, her husband sprayed the flames coming out of the basement with a garden hose.

Credit: Monika Hancock, neighbor

When officials arrived on the scene, they said there was a lot of fire coming from the home.

A cat inside the house didn’t make it out.

We will continue to update you as we receive more details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metros Baseball"

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

Monday, July 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, July 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/6"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Uffda Booth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uffda Booth"

Water Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Testing"

Water Intake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Intake"

Outdoor Seating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Outdoor Seating"

Tom's #OneMinuteForecast 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's #OneMinuteForecast 7/6"

Indoor Seating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indoor Seating"

Mandan Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Stabbing"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/6"

Monday's Forecast: Severe storm chances in the SW

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Severe storm chances in the SW"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

College baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College baseball"

Lisbon Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lisbon Storm Damage"

Fireworks Disposal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Disposal"

Robert One Minute 7-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 7-5"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss