Fire Department responds to house fire in NW Minot

The Minot Fire Department responded to a house fire early Monday afternoon.

Crews received the call around 1:45 p.m. for a fire at 11th Avenue NW.

A neighbor we spoke with says she saw smoke and knocked on her neighbor’s door. Nobody answered and she called 911.

Another neighbor told us before firefighters arrived, her husband sprayed the flames coming out of the basement with a garden hose.



Credit: Monika Hancock, neighbor

When officials arrived on the scene, they said there was a lot of fire coming from the home.

A cat inside the house didn’t make it out.

We will continue to update you as we receive more details.