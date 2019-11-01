Fire Department: When you change your clocks, also change your batteries

The Bismarck Fire Department is reminding residents when they turn their clocks back an hour this weekend, they should also check and change the batteries in their smoke and CO alarms as well.

It’s the kind of advice that applies to everyone, not just those in the Bismarck area.

“According to the National Fire Prevention Association, three out of five home fire deaths result in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms,” says Bismarck Fire Department Fire Marshall Owen Fitzsimmons. “Where smoke alarms failed to alert during a home fire, the cause was mainly due to missing, disconnected, or dead batteries. The risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.”

Fitzsimmons offers these tips for keeping your family safe:

If you have smoke alarms (and carbon monoxide alarms) with standard 9-volt batteries:

Install a new battery once a year, when you change the time on your clocks

Test all smoke (and carbon monoxide alarms) batteries monthly

If you have smoke alarms with non-replaceable (long-life) batteries:

They are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years

Test batteries monthly

Smoke alarms (and carbon monoxide alarms) have a designated service life:

Replace smoke alarms at 10 years. Check for date of manufacture

Carbon monoxide alarms last 5 to 7 years, service life varies by make and model

“These are simple but important actions that people should take to keep themselves and those around them safe,” Fitzsimmons notes.

You can visit the Bismarck Fire Department website for more information on smoke alarms and other fire-related information and tips.