BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A fire destroyed a trailer home in Bismarck on Tuesday, located in the trailer park in the 2400 block of Thayer Avenue.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:02 a.m. on the same day, the fire department was also dispatched to the 2400 block of East Thayer Avenue for a second report of a mobile home on fire. Upon arriving at the scene, fire crews discovered a single-wide trailer home fully involved in flames. The firefighters first used the master stream mounted on the fire engine to knock down some of the fire from the street and then entered the building to put out the interior blaze. The fire was under control in approximately 15 minutes — after which the building was ventilated and overhauled to find smoldering material.

A representative of the Bismarck Fire Department told KX that the trailer where the fire started had recently been vacated, and the fire was potentially started by squatters. They say that the trailer that the fire spread to was most likely vacant as well. No injuries to occupants or first responders were noted as a result of the blaze.

The fire also spread to the telephone pole above the trailer, causing damages that needed immediate repair. When our reporters arrived at the scene of the incident, linemen were already on top of the pole repairing the damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.