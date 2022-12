MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A fire destroyed a detached garage and a vehicle in southwest Minot on Wednesday night around 5:45 p.m.

According to the City of Minot, fire units were called to 823 6th St. SW for a report of a garage on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single detached garage engulfed in flames. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, but the garage and one vehicle were destroyed.

There were no injuries to the public or fire personnel and the fire remains under investigation.