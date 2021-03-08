Fire destroys home in Jefferson Mobile Home Park

A fire destroyed a home in Jefferson Mobile Home Park in Minot on Sunday afternoon.

The Minot Fire Department says they were called to the mobile home park for smoke and flames coming from the mobile home around 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters attempted to enter the home to extinguish the fire but were forced to retreat by the flames. They then battled the fire from outside.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no civilians were injured. Three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The mobile home was a total loss.

The fire is still under investigation.