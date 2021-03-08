Fire destroys home in Jefferson Mobile Home Park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A fire destroyed a home in Jefferson Mobile Home Park in Minot on Sunday afternoon.

The Minot Fire Department says they were called to the mobile home park for smoke and flames coming from the mobile home around 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters attempted to enter the home to extinguish the fire but were forced to retreat by the flames. They then battled the fire from outside.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no civilians were injured. Three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The mobile home was a total loss.

The fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

ATW: Minot Cheer

ATW: Mic'd Up w/ Glenburn Girl's Basketball

ATW: Chatting w/ the Champs BHS Wrestling

ATW: WDA Recap

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/8

Battle Creek woman celebrates 113th birthday

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/8

A warm start with a general cool down this week

NDC MAR 8

Plays of the Week

Kolling signs with Concordia

Explaining the unusually warm weather

"She-cession": less women in the workforce during the pandemic

Class B State Basketball

Class B State

State Swimming

WDA Boys Basketball Tournament

Funds for Fun

9/11 firefighter shares survival story in N.D.

Glenburn Fire Station fire

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News