A fire destroyed a mobile home in northwest Minot on Sunday morning.

The Minot Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in Northland Mobile Home Park around 11:24 a.m., according to a press release. The fire was extinguished by 12:17 p.m.

One resident who was home at the time of the fire safely evacuated and was treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation. Their cat died in the fire; no other injuries were reported.