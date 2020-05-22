Fire destroys reservation home where 5-year-old girl died

TOKIO, N.D. (KFGO-AM) — Fire has destroyed the home where a 5-year-old girl died on the Spirit Lake Reservation in North Dakota earlier this month.

FBI spokesman Kevin Smith says the home belongs to Erich and Tammy Longie.

The Longies are charged with assault in the death of Raven Thompson, their 5-year-old foster daughter, and remain in federal custody.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the fire, which happened Friday.

An ATF spokeswoman tells KFGO-AM there are “questions” about the origin of the fire.

She says it likely will take several days to determine what caused the fire.