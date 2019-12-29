Fire Engulfs a Hangar at Minot Air Force Base

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.– The Minot Air Force Base released a statement saying the fire broke out on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.

It involved one hangar that is used for equipment storage. No one was inside at the time of the fire. No one was injured, and there was not an aircraft inside of the hangar either.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A hangar is on fire at the Minot Air Force Base. The video above comes from Air Force amn/nco/snco.

KX News was not allowed on scene, but we spoke with a couple of authorities at the back gate.

As of right now, all we know is that no one is hurt. Fire crews are there, battling the flames you can see from the road. We’re not sure which agencies are involved as of yet.

Roads are closed on the base, and people are not being allowed on.

Authorities are unsure of the cause at this time.

Public Relations for the Air Force Base are not answering the phone. KX News will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-28-19"

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

Holiday Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Tournament"

Hoopster Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hoopster Classic"

Friday, December 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, December 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Christopher Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christopher Chase"

New Zones

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Zones"

Mighty Mo Coffee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mighty Mo Coffee"

Mountain Lion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mountain Lion"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-27-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-27-19"

Girl Scout Troop gives back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Troop gives back"

st marys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "st marys basketball"

class b basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "class b basketball"

MEDEVAC TRAINING

Thumbnail for the video titled "MEDEVAC TRAINING"

Your Health First: Nootropics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Health First: Nootropics"

Magic City Investigations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Investigations"

Thursday, December 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

LANDSLIDE UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "LANDSLIDE UPDATE"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-26-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-26-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge