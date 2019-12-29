Fire Engulfs a Hangar at Minot Air Force Base

UPDATE 11:45 p.m.— As of 11:39 p.m. the fire is still ongoing. Minot Air Force Base officials expect it to be completely extinguished within the hour. The single hangar involved in the fire was used to hold overflow snow removal and transient alert equipment. No other buildings were affected.

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.– The Minot Air Force Base released a statement saying the fire broke out on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.

It involved one hangar, building 733, that is used for equipment storage. No one was inside at the time of the fire. No one was injured, and there was not an aircraft inside of the hangar either.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A hangar is on fire at the Minot Air Force Base. The video above comes from Air Force amn/nco/snco.

KX News was not allowed on scene, but we spoke with a couple of authorities at the back gate.

As of right now, all we know is that no one is hurt. Fire crews are there, battling the flames you can see from the road. We’re not sure which agencies are involved as of yet.

Roads are closed on the base, and people are not being allowed on.

Authorities are unsure of the cause at this time.

Public Relations for the Air Force Base are not answering the phone. KX News will continue to update this story as we learn more.

