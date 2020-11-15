Fire engulfs mobile home in Bismarck

UPDATE 9:45 p.m.– According to the Bismarck Police Dept., the fire was extinguished Saturday night. KX News spoke with a Police Sgt. who is unsure exactly when it was put out.

Fire Dept. personnel are still on scene investigating.

Smoke can still be seen coming from a mobile home court in the capital city, as of Saturday night at 9:00 p.m.

The Bismarck Fire Dept. tells KX News four fire trucks responded to a trailer home in the Bismarck Mobile Home Park near the corner of East Thayer Ave and 26th St around 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters say, when they arrived, the mobile home was completely engulfed in flames.

Officials on scene do not know the cause of the fire yet. They expect it will be extinguished by 9:30 p.m. and the Fire Marshal will remain on scene to investigate.







The scene as of 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, photos by KX News Reporter Maddie Biertempfel

Firefighters say no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.